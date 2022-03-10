I am Sid a goofy, gangly guy who is living in a foster home while patiently waiting for my new family to find me. I am in foster with several other dogs and get along well with these dogs most of the time but tend to resource guard and will require some structure if living with other dogs. I can be shy at first, so a home with older children will be best. I’m a dog that has been crate trained and is house trained!

I am Stella. Despite my extra-large size, I am a very mellow girl. I can be a little bit shy, but once I warm up to you, I’m 100% a love-bug. I need to be the only dog in the home and get along well with children over 14 years old (little children can be very loud and scary).

I am Elmo who might not be as outgoing as the red fuzzy guy I share my name with but I’m definitely just as sweet. If you are looking for a laid-back couch potato who’d enjoy kicking back with you, I am your dog. I occasionally get a little wind in his sails and wants to romp like a puppy for a minute or two. This shy old man just needs a new best buddy, a cozy spot to curl up and he’d be in pure bliss. Meet Elmo today!

I am Zane who once the wild kitty of the west. I’m slowly learning to mellow with the loving attention of the staff here at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. If you can get past my gruff exterior, I’m really a gentle soul.

I would likely do best in a quiet home without children or dogs. I may do well with an outgoing cat companion.

I am Marygold, like my namesake, I’m beautiful. However, I can be a bit noxious to others of my kind; I would prefer to be your only pet. Although I’m a sweet cat I prefer men over women. I am great at using the litter box, will use a scratching post, and isn't picky about her food.

I am Roxy who is all about relaxation and finding your inner zen. My ability to bring calm to your life and center your chi is unparalleled. Along with my amazing aura, I also make the most fantastic squeaks that will bring joy to even the grumpiest of humans. Stop by to meet me today –I might be your good luck charm!