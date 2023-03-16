Daniel is so excited to find his new people! This sweet boy is quite shy at first, but with some treats and patience, Dan will warm up quickly and provide lots of kisses in exchange. This cutie loves to play but loves going on nice long walks even more. Dan has a lot of energy and would overall do best in a home without small children. Come by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Dan today!

Miss Bonita is truly bonita! This sweet gal is looking for a new place to call home. Bonita loves long walks and hanging out outside in the beautiful Wyoming weather, but is also happy to lounge for an afternoon nap. She can be a bit sensitive at first, but thanks to her love of treats, she warms up quickly with some snacks. Bonita enjoys hanging out with other pups, but we recommend she goes to a home with children older than 10 years old. Come by the Shelter and meet this beautiful girl today!

Are you looking for a true princess to add to the family? Look no further! Princess is filled with lots of energy and would love to play with you outside or go on a chill walk. Her high energy mixed with her big personality would make her a better fit in a home with no children under 10 years old. She’s also quite the listener - just look at those ears! Ready to give Princess a new palace to rule? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Princess today!

This cutie may be on the older side, but she sure can make you some biscuits! Biskets is a bit shy at first, so going slow will you gain the key to her heart. If you’re looking for a nice old lady to sit in your lap and snuggle up, she’s the one for you! Don’t worry, she won’t charge you for your first order of baked goods. Biskets is currently in foster care, but is visiting the Shelter so come meet her today!

Meet Rob Lowe, a sweet kitty extraordinaire! Rob Lowe loves running, jumping, climbing, and playing more than anything. He is currently on a special diet with medication that he may need for the rest of his life to help control his IBS (Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome), but it doesn’t slow him down one bit!

Rob Lowe is in foster but is visiting the Shelter on Fridays and Saturdays, so swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet him!

Ned is a very special kitty who is looking for a safe space to recover. He fell on hard times as an outdoor kitty as he has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) and decreased renal function. Over the last few weeks, Ned has been making a very strong comeback - he just needs to gain some weight! Ned is looking for a foster to call his home for about two weeks and someone to bring him his meals twice a day. All necessary supplies needed for Ned will be provided by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter while he is being fostered! While he can be a bit temperamental, Ned loves getting chin scratches and being brushed. Interested in fostering Ned? Give the Shelter a call at (307) 213-3058 today