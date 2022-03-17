I am Penny Pie a sweet little lady that could use some quality snuggle time on the couch, and in your lap. I do well with other dogs, but like most of us does not enjoy visits to the doctor. Be sure to speak with your vet about ways to make things more comfortable for me. I would also prefer to live in a home without any young children, but teenagers are fine.

I am Shilo a wicked smart, handsome devil who is looking for a home that will help keep me engaged in life and give me direction. I would prefer a home with kids that are over the age of 14 and is happy to share his space with other dogs. Once I fall in love with you, I won't be far from your side!

I am Roan! I'm a sweet, sensitive little guy with the cutest little tail nub you've ever seen. I can be a little bit shy at first and don't always like to share my toys, so I am looking for a home with kids over the age of 10. Don't be alarmed when I show you my teeth - I'm just smiling because I'm so excited to see you! I have been having a ton of fun here with all my dog friends and would love a home with another dog.

I am Captain Kirk who is not used to being confined-- in fact, I hate it. I would much prefer to live an adventurous life, out exploring his world. I tolerate petting and handling but don’t really enjoy it. Think of me like a teenager, fun to hang out with, but not a big snuggler!

I am Roxas who wants your love! I want to be pet, snuggled, and cuddled, so be prepared to have your hands and your lap full of this young man. Meet this snuggle bug of a cat and fall in love today.

I am Taluliah - This sweet little rat can be shy at first but really enjoys snuggling into your warm sweatshirt or burrowing into a cozy spot. I’m very curious and loves all the treats! Come meet me today and you’ll be sure to fall in love with my charm.