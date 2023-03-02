I am Nyx a German Shepherd pup that is excited to meet you! I’m a busy, young pup who loves to be active. While I love going on walks, it’s safe to say my favorite thing in the world is a tasty treat. I especially love to play and require a fair share of toys to chew on, especially because of my tendency to chew on things when left unattended. I even needed surgery after an unsupervised chewing excursion! Making sure I have a job to do will make me as good as the rest. Head down to the Shelter and meet me today!

I am Asada who is a shy ‘lil short coat Chihuahua who is ready for a new home! I joined the Shelter as part of a nine Chihuahua group who were all quite under-socialized. Although it takes some time for me to come out of my shell, I eventually warm up to be one loving pup! While we’re not sure if I’ve ever worn a sweater or boots, this tiny munchkin will need some layers for Wyoming’s cold winters. If I sound like a fit for you, come visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Ella a smart and sweet gal who is ready to join a wonderful new family. This German Shepherd knows a few cool tricks and would love to show them off to you, as long as I get a treat afterward. I tend to be a little picky about my other 4-legged friends and would prefer to meet other potential furry roommates before going home with them. I would do best in a home without cats, as I has decided that kitties are not friend-material. If I sound like your new best friend, come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet me today - I can’t wait to show you, my tricks!

Everyone, meet Oreo! Oreo is a sweet who really wants to find a new home. He’s quite afraid of dogs and other cats, so foster care was overall a better option for him. Oreo loves his treats, playing with laser pointers, and getting plenty of head and goatee rubs. That’s right, he has a goatee! Once Oreo is done playing, he enjoys laying down and spending simple quality time with you. Is there room for an Oreo in your life? Give the Cheyenne Animal Shelter a call today to set up an appointment!

This cutie may be on the older side, but she sure can make you some biscuits! Biskets is a bit shy at first, so going slow will you gain the key to

her heart. If you’re looking for a nice old lady to sit in your lap and snuggle up, she’s the one for you! Don’t worry, she won’t charge you for your first order of baked goods. Come meet Biskets at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Izzy who is a cute older kitty who would love to find a caring home with a warm window to go sunbathe in. While she does have some trouble using the litterbox, Izzy only needs a little assistance to go like the rest and would be a wonderful fit in any home. She loves her treats and will appreciate a good petting when she gets used to you. Ready to give Izzy a chance? Head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!