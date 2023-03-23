Daniel is so excited to find his new people! This sweet boy is quite shy at first, but with some treats and patience, Dan will warm up quickly and provide lots of kisses in exchange. This cutie loves to play but loves going on nice long walks even more. Dan has a lot of energy and would overall do best in a home without small children. Come by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Dan today!

Looking for a fun, bouncy girl? Miss Sydney is the one for you! She has all the hound qualities, the energy, the voice, and the sweetness. She loves her fair share of treats which will come in handy because she could stand to learn a few new manners. She loves all people and other doggies, but we recommended that she doesn’t live with cats or chickens; it is just too tempting! Sydney loves to have space to run and play, so be ready for some outdoor adventures! Come meet this sweet gal Sydney at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Lila is ready to join your fam! She is quite the little ball of energy until she's not and insists on taking a big nap on the couch or on your lap. She loves to play outside with people and dogs alike, so expect some puppy playdates for sweet Lila! She loves to be bathed and brushed; like the spa day she deserves. If she sounds like your cup of tea, come meet Lila today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. She can’t wait to meet you!

I am Hosi - Are you looking for a professional cuddle buddy to join the family? I am the boy for you! I was found as a stray in a window well but expect pets and attention from everyone I see. While I am a bit of an older gent, beware of my love to wander – I have mastered opening my kennel door and strolling around our Cat Adoption room! I am so excited to find a new home to explore, so come to the shelter today to meet me!

Meet Rob Lowe, a sweet kitty extraordinaire! Rob Lowe loves running, jumping, climbing, and playing more than anything. He is currently on a special diet with medication that he may need for the rest of his life to help control his IBS (Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome), but it doesn’t slow him down one bit! Rob Lowe is in foster but is visiting the Shelter on Fridays and Saturdays, so swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet him!

Hey there! My name is Benji. I am what you would call antisocial and very shy. If I could describe my ideal home, I would prefer to be the only pet in the house. Doggie friends scare me, but I think I would be able to get along with other cats as long as I am introduced properly and slowly. I would also do better in a quieter home setting with no young children and people who can understand that I need my space. Please, don't let that deter me from your home, I am a lovely and sweet boy and, once I warm up to you and your home, I would love to lay on someone's lap and get tons of lovin’. If I sound like the perfect match for you, I would love for you to visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!