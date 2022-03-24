I am Shilo a wicked smart, handsome devil who is looking for a home that will help keep me engaged in life and give me direction. I would prefer a home with kids that are over the age of 14 and is happy to share his space with other dogs. Once I fall in love with you, I won't be far from your side!

I am Murphy - Hi, I'm Murphy! I'm a young, friendly girl looking for a family that will spend a lot of time with me. I have a hard time being left alone, but I have learned how to be calm and quiet in my crate for a few hours at a time. Aside from being a little bit clingy, I'm easy to please. I get along with cats, dogs of all sizes, and people of all ages! I love to play outside and with toys and am a huge snuggler.

I am Marley - This is Marley! He is very shy guy should do best with an outgoing, people-friendly dog to help boost his confidence with strangers and new situations/environments. Marley has been playful with dogs of all sizes and can live with large or small dogs. He is all about gentle lovin' and yummy soft treats once he gains confidence.

I am Captain Kirk who is not used to being confined-- in fact, I hate it. I would much prefer to live an adventurous life, out exploring his world. I tolerate petting and handling but don’t really enjoy it. Think of me like a teenager, fun to hang out with, but not a big snuggler!

I am Roxas who wants your love! I want to be pet, snuggled, and cuddled, so be prepared to have your hands and your lap full of this young man. Meet this snuggle bug of a cat and fall in love today.

I am Blanche, I am an indoor kind of girl who really doesn't like to share her space or your love with any other four-legged friends. In return for being your one and only, I will give you all the love and cuddles you need. So please come and check me out soon! I can't wait to meet you!