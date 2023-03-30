Now, this Gamora may not be "the deadliest woman in the whole galaxy" but she may just be the sweetest! Gamora has decided that cats don't make the best candidates for the guardians of the galaxy and would prefer that her new home doesn't have any cats. She can be intimidated by strangers at first but warms up quickly with proper introductions. Gamora is social with other dogs and has shown to have a really good play style and would do great with other social doggy friends in the home. This sweetheart will steal your heart in a beat and, if you are interested in giving Gamora a place to call her, earthly, forever home please come visit her at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

Buddy is ready to be your best new buddy! He is quite the lover of people, car rides, and especially hotdogs. He has very nice manners and is one of the gentlest boys who have visited us at the Shelter. He does not get along very well with cats or other doggies, so he would do best as an only pet. If you like to travel and adventure, then Buddy is the guy for you! Come meet him at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Bass. Who doesn’t love a good bassline? This sweet girl has a lot of energy to share with you. Bass loves to play and go on chill, long walks. While she takes a little bit of time to warm up, once Bass gets to know you, she absolutely adores affection. Bass can react a bit strongly to other animals, so it would be best if she joined a house without small animals or children younger than 13. She will also need some minor training to be an easygoing roommate. Come meet Bass at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Raven is ready to find a new forever home! Food is the key to his heart, but he especially loves lounging in windows and watching the birds just as much! While he's never met a dog before, Raven would appreciate a proper introduction before becoming a pup’s new best friend. Additionally, he would do his best as the only cat in the home. Come by the shelter to meet Raven today!

Meet Rob Lowe, a sweet kitty extraordinaire! Rob Lowe loves running, jumping, climbing, and playing more than anything. He is currently on a special diet with medication that he may need for the rest of his life to help control his IBS (Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome), but it doesn’t slow him down one bit!

Rob Lowe is in foster but is visiting the Shelter on Fridays and Saturdays, so swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet him!

I am T.J. - This little dude, with the cutest button nose, is ready to be your next cuddle buddy! While he is a bit nervous at first, a few good chin scratches and treats will make him come right out of his shell for more loving. If you’re lucky, he might even roll over and show you his little belly! Head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet T.J. today!