I am Shilo a wicked smart, handsome devil who is looking for a home that will help keep me engaged in life and give me direction. I would prefer a home with kids that are over the age of 14 and is happy to share his space with other dogs. Once I fall in love with you, I won't be far from your side!

I am Marley, who is a very shy guy should do best with an outgoing, people-friendly dog to help boost his confidence with strangers and new situations/environments. Marley has been playful with dogs of all sizes and can live with large or small dogs. I am all about gentle lovin' and yummy soft treats once I gain confidence.

I am Miss Harley who may not be a beauty queen, but I more than makes up for it with my goofy personality and incredible snuggles. I want nothing more than to love and be loved. I make an incredible lap warmer but is ready to go on adventures at any moment. I can't wait to spend my golden years with a family that will spoil me rotten!

I am Captain Kirk who is not used to being confined-- in fact, I hate it. I would much prefer to live an adventurous life, out exploring his world. I tolerate petting and handling but don’t really enjoy it. Think of me like a teenager, fun to hang out with, but not a big snuggler!

I am Roxas who wants your love! I want to be pet, snuggled, and cuddled, so be prepared to have your hands and your lap full of this young man. Meet this snuggle bug of a cat and fall in love today.

I am Blanche, I am an indoor kind of girl who really doesn't like to share her space or your love with any other four-legged friends. In return for being your one and only, I will give you all the love and cuddles you need. So please come and check me out soon! I can't wait to meet you!