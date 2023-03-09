I am Penelope. Penelope is a beautiful 2-year-old, Catahoula Leopard mix who joined us all the way from Gillette. While she is a little timid upon first meeting someone, with time and patience, she blossoms into a very sweet and loving girl. Penelope doesn’t really care to have other dogs in the home, so we recommend she be your one and only true love. Due to her nervousness around new people, we also recommend she joins a home with older children around 12 years of age or older. If you’re looking for a beauty to add to your home, come visit Penelope today!

I am Hemi - Don't let my grey hairs fool you, I don't act like an old guy! I love walks and sniffs and hugs. Well, I guess I do love a good nap too. Can't blame me if I snore! I don't have the best patience with youngins, so I would prefer to live in a home with children over 10 years old. I am too much of a kitty fan so I should not live with cats. I do like other dogs, but I can take a second to warm up and would benefit from a slow introduction. I am truly a gentle bud that is ready for a nice home to relax in. I am currently in foster care, so if you would like to meet me, please contact the shelter!

I am Johnny - Johnny is a sweet senior gentleman looking for a home to kick up his paws and relax in. He doesn’t mind other dogs so much if he doesn’t have to share his food. He isn’t as rambunctious as he once was and is content to rest on his favorite bed or go for a chill, relaxed walk. This sweet boy just started on some medication for his arthritis, so expect his energy to pick up as he gets more comfortable! Head on over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this sweet boy today!

Hi, my name is Shaggy! I want nothing more than to sit on your lap and eat Scooby snacks all day! I am not a fan of other cats and I would much prefer to have a laid-back environment to lounge around. I warm up quite fast and am known here at the Shelter as the best cat to visit for a hug - that’s right, I give hugs! Come in and let's hang out man!

I am Puffles - Puffles is a sweet lady that is looking for a good lap to lay on. She’s not too fond of her stomach and feet being touched and would prefer to be the only kitty in your home. Puffles is not quite sure about dogs, but a

slow introduction should help! Come over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and share some chin scritches with Puffles - she cannot wait to meet you!

I am Smokey - Smokey is a sweet older lady who is looking for a sweet home to retire to. She loves a good snuggle and could use a good brushing but will gladly purr for you as payment. Smokey will need some special care because she doesn’t always get along with a typical cat box, but her friends at the Shelter will send her new parent’s home with plenty of information and resources! Head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today and meet Smokey!