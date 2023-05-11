I am Simba - Simba just cannot wait to be the king of a new home! When this 1-year-old American Blue Heeler mix came to the Shelter he was a bit nervous, but the pride here has taught him how to walk on a leash and become the confident boy we all knew he could be! Simba loves cuddling and giving people big hugs, and he would love to have a dog sibling to live with. Come meet this sweet boy Simba at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Zeus - Being the God of Thunder is a tough job to do but Zeus is just the boy for the job! This 3-year-old German Shepherd would love to be someone’s snuggle buddy at night. He loves his toys and treats but will need some time to get used to new surroundings and people. Zeus enjoys long walks and being active during the day but wants nothing more than a comfy bed to retire to at night. Zeus doesn’t enjoy the company of other animals too much and would do best in a home with older children who can respect his space. If you’d like to meet the God of Thunder himself, come meet Zeus at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Walnut - This big bouncing ball of love is ready to be your best friend! After a few treats and butt scratches, Walnut will not leave your side. This 3-year-old mixed breed pup can be a bit excited when meeting new people and may turn into a jumping bean, so we recommend she lives with older kiddos. Walnut loves other doggies and would love to have some four-legged siblings to play with. Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Walnut today!

I am Sarah - Sarah is a sweet 11-year-old cat, but don’t let her age scare you! This kitty is quite a ball of energy. Sarah has lived with other cats and dogs before and has done quite well with them. She loves the attention from all her friends but isn’t too fond of being picked up. If Sarah sounds like the perfect roommate, come meet her at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Gizmo - Gizmo is a sweet old lady looking for that golden home to just relax and enjoy the summer in. While we don’t know much about her history, we know Gizmo’s future will be bright with the right home. This sweet girl is ready to find the purrrfect home to cuddle up in so, if that sounds like your home, come, and meet Gizmo today!

I am Jacob - At five years old, Jacob has a lot to say, and this talkative cat isn’t afraid to say it! Whether it is about his technicolor fur coat or just the fact that he misses his kitty friends, Jacob is full of meows. A cutie like this is hard to find, so visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and adopt Jacob today!