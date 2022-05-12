I am Kevin who is a gentle soul, patiently waiting for my forever family to find me. I’m a refined, older gentleman who will likely be happiest in a calm home where I can relax and unwind. I’ve done a fair share of adventuring in life and can't wait to settle down for my golden years.

I am Smokey - When I was in Texas, we were told that I was a staff favorite, and we can all see why! I quickly wiggled my way into the hearts of all the staff at CAS, and we are certain that I’m going to find a way to make you fall in love too. I love people of all ages, know a few basic tricks, and am the king of cuddling. I would prefer to be the only pooch in your home, please!

I am Riley who just wants a best friend! I enjoy lounging around, eating treats, and keeping up on the latest episodes of your favorite shows. Do I sound like a match for you? Come spend some time with me! When it comes to other dogs, I can be selective of my pals and get along best with dogs who are the same size or larger than me. I would do best in a home with older kids and no kitty friends. Come meet this easy-going girl today!

I am Durango that may not be much of a lap cat, but I enjoy human company and is otherwise friendly and outgoing. I have gotten less tolerant of the company of other cats in my older age; and may prefer a home without other pets. He is in that stage of his life where he would prefer to be pampered. Come in to meet him today.

I am Dos along with my brother Uno have been on their own most of our lives. However, we are quickly learning to enjoy the company of people. We will need some time to adjust to our new home (and likely a bath sometime in our near future!). If you would like to meet this dynamic duo-- come into the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Brownie- Ooey gooey and oh so sweet, who doesn’t love a Brownie? This sweet little Guinea Pig would make a fantastic companion and is sure to bring some flavor to your life! Come visit her today and let your heart melt.