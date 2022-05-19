I am Kevin who is a gentle soul, patiently waiting for my forever family to find me. I’m a refined, older gentleman who will likely be happiest in a calm home where I can relax and unwind. I’ve done a fair share of adventuring in life and can't wait to settle down for my golden years.

I am Mocha who is a gentle, old soul looking for a quiet, calm home to call my own. I am nervous about children, so a home with kids 14-years-old and older will be best for me. I enjoy the company of other dogs but doesn't always like to share my stuff, so supervision with toys and food is a must if I have any canine companions in my new home. Shelter life has taken its toll on this sweet lady, so if you are considering adding a new member to your family, please consider Mocha! If you would like to meet with me, please fill out an application at cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

I am Jesse James, I may be named after the American outlaw, but the only thing I plan on stealing is your heart! I’m a goofy, wiggly boy who hasn't met a person or dog that I don’t like, and I’m certain that you will fall in love with me too. I’m a thicker boy who could stand to lose a few pounds but with summer right around the corner, we're certain I’ll get in shape quick with an active, adventurous family. If you'd like to meet Jesse James, please fill out an application today at cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

I am Glamour, a stunning little lady that thrives for attention. I will charm you with my gorgeous eyes and want to find a cozy home to get all the pets and play I can get.

If you'd like to meet Glamour, fill out an application today at cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

I am Jax a handsome cat looking for a special home. I’ve had some issues with too much testosterone in my system that caused me to over-react to other animals and take out my frustration on anybody nearby in my last home. However, our medical team has managed to correct this condition; so, I should learn how to settle down. I’ll likely do best in a home without children or other animals. Otherwise, I love to be petted and enjoy the outdoors.

I am Brownie- Ooey gooey and oh so sweet, who doesn’t love a Brownie? This sweet little Guinea Pig would make a fantastic companion and is sure to bring some flavor to your life! Come visit her today and let your heart melt.