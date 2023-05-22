I am Max - Max is a shy boy that is looking for a nice, quiet home to join. Having lived with dogs in his previous home, Max may enjoy the company of another four-legged friend to keep him comfortable. This cutie is a great listener and the key to his heart is plenty of treats! While young kids and a loud home are not cups of tea, if you’re a “chilling on the couch, watching the latest binge-worthy show on a Friday night” kind of person, then come on down and meet your next best friend today!

I am Casteel - With a regal name like Casteel, who wouldn’t want to make him king of the castle? This sweet boy has the best puppy dog eyes around town that are sure to steal your heart. While Casteel’s history is a bit mysterious, we know his future is bright! Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet his royal highness, Casteel, today!

I am Ozma - Meet Ozma, a beautiful young husky with a lot of energy to share! Despite her nervousness at first, once Ozma gets comfortable around you, be ready to play all day! Ozma would make the perfect adventure buddy this summer as she loves being outdoors. This cutie loves her four-legged friends and would do great in a home with other dogs to play with. She’s also quite the listener with those big ‘ole ears! Come visit Ozma at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Chip - This cuddle bug is ready to find a home where he can take all his cat naps in! Chip is simply a sweet cat. This ball of fluff enjoys playing but loves getting cuddles the most. While he doesn’t particularly enjoy children, Chip may do well in a home with kids 10 years or older who can respect his space (and his naptime, of course). If Chip sounds like the purrrfect addition to your home, head to the Shelter and meet him today!

I am Sarah - Sarah is a sweet 11-year-old cat, but don’t let her age scare you! This kitty is quite a ball of energy. Sarah has lived with other cats and dogs before and has done quite well with them. She loves the attention from all her friends but isn’t too fond of being picked up. If Sarah sounds like the perfect roommate, come meet her at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Mowgli - This Mowgli is looking not for a path through the jungle, but more for a path to your heart. Mowgli has lived with children before and knows the bare necessities of being the best cat around! If you’re ready for some fun adventures with the sweetest cat around, come visit Mowgli at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!