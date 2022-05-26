I am Elvis although I’m not much of a singer, I embody some of my namesake with my handsome looks and charm. I’m a timid dog who can be selective of doggy friends but is sure the right pal is out there. I’m not sure what I think about cats or kids, but I'd love to meet your family to see if it's a good match. With a boost of confidence and a family to help along the way, I’m sure to be your rockstar!

I am Mocha who is a gentle, old soul looking for a quiet, calm home to call my own. I am nervous about children, so a home with kids 14-years-old and older will be best for me. I enjoy the company of other dogs but doesn't always like to share my stuff, so supervision with toys and food is a must if I have any canine companions in my new home. Shelter life has taken its toll on this sweet lady, so if you are considering adding a new member to your family, please consider Mocha! If you would like to meet with me, please fill out an application at cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

I am Happy - If you're Happy and you know it, raise your paw! I am a little shy and tender hearted looking for a family to help boost my confidence. I can be a bit picky about my dog friends but would love to meet any potential doggy siblings. Speaking of siblings, I would love to meet your older kids. I am a sweet guy who doesn’t have a history of living with cats, so I would need a slow introduction. I am ready for a home and can't wait to meet you today!

I am Curly, who is a very sweet kitty. I love her people, when I want love and will let you know. I can be vocal. I have lived with kids of all ages, and calm dogs. I cannot go to a home that has other cats. If you want a cat that is a lap cat, then I am yours. Please come see what a wonderful pet I can be.

I am Ozzy, who is a rock star kitty who has led the roaming life- traveling all over, wooing the ladies, and staking my claims. Now, I may be ready to settle down and enjoy my retirement. My teeth have gotten a bit worn out, and I am not as fast as I used to be. I will still be able to catch a mouse or two for you. I don’t mind the occasional cuddle but would not be a good cat for children. Come in and check me out today.

I am Brownie- Ooey gooey and oh so sweet, who doesn’t love a Brownie? This sweet little Guinea Pig would make a fantastic companion and is sure to bring some flavor to your life! Come visit her today and let your heart melt.