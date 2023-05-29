I am Tyler - Tyler likes to think of himself as quite the gentleman and is often told by everyone he plays with just how good he is! Tyler enjoys being the center of attention and will always know how to make you laugh with his goofy and loving personality. Do you enjoy adventures, being outside, and going for walks? Tyler sure does, and he’s a rockstar on the leash, plus, he’s happy to go on any adventure you’d like. After a fun day together, Tyler is ready to cuddle up on the couch and take a doggy nap. If Tyler sounds like the perfect best friend, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Solis - Solis is a pup on the hunt for a new family! With a high IQ, Solis is looking for someone to test him and give him a job, and we don’t mean babysitting the kids either. If you can run with this big dog, then you may just make the cut! Solis has a high interest in smaller animals, so we recommend he joins a home without any cats. Ready to ride with Solis? Then stop by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Solis today!

I am Smokey - Say hello to Smokey! This sweet fella is sure to pull at your heartstrings. Some of Smokey’s favorite things in the world include being pet, butt scratches, lots of attention, and even more cuddles. Smokey joined us with a history of being picky with his dog-to-dog interactions, so it’s likely he’ll want to be the only pup in the home. If you’re looking for a companion that will not only be super fun to be around but will also love you unconditionally, Smokey is your guy! Come meet this cutie at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Kitkat - This distinguished feline is ready to find a new forever home! Kitkat is a big ‘ole cat with lots of love to share. Having disliked living with other cats and being FIV positive, Kitkat would love to join a home where he can be an only cat. Kitkat has also never met a dog before but has done exceptionally well with children! Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this big guy today!

I am Lucky - Lucky is certainly a fitting name for this feline fella. This shy boy is as sweet as can be and would bring a special charm to a lucky adopter’s life. With a fluffy face and big round cheeks, Lucky is sure to bring a smile to your face! Feeling lucky? Visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this cutie today!

I am Gizmo - Gizmo is a sweet old lady looking for that golden home to relax in and enjoy the warm summer. Even though we aren’t too familiar with Gizmo’s history, we know her future will be as bright as can be in the right home! If you think you’re the purrrfect fit, come and meet Gizmo at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!