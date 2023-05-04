I am Max who is a shy boy that is looking for a nice, quiet home where he can feel at ease in. Having lived with other dogs in his previous home, Max may enjoy the company of another four-legged friend to keep him comfortable. This cutie is a great listener and the key to his heart is plenty of treats! While young kids and a loud home are not his cups of tea, if you're a "chilling on the couch, watching the latest binge-worthy show on a Friday night" kind of person, then come down and meet your next best friend today!

I am Bruce - This big guy is as typical of a Saint Bernard as they get! Bruce is a big outdoor lover and is happiest when he gets to lay around in the dirt or snow. Bruce can be a bit protective of his space, as a guarding dog usually is, so he would do best in a home without other dogs or cats. If you’re looking for a big guy to hold down the fort, come meet Bruce today!

I am Gunner a rootin’ tootin’ good boy! He’s a little shy at first and can take a moment to warm up, but once Gunner shows his goofy personality around you, consider the two of you best friends! This pup has amazing energy and can and will play for hours. He loves going on long walks, having cuddle time on the couch, and, most of all, he loves hotdogs. Gunner does have a history of being protective of his stuff, so a home with older children who can respect his space would be an ideal home for him. The Shelter has been a hard place for Gunner to fully get comfortable, so head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and adopt this sweet boy today!

Goose is quite the wild child, as some might say. This quirky cat loves to climb and hide when she gets the chance and is quite the sneaky snuggle bug. Goose has never met a dog before, so a slow introduction to any dogs or cats will be much appreciated. If this cooky cat is the right fit for you, come meet Goose at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Sass - Don’t let her name fool you, Sass is a super sweet and affectionate cat! Sass loves hanging out with other cats and people, and her favorite hobbies include napping in the sun and people-watching. Sass is ready to meet some adopters, so come meet this cutie at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Boo - If you’re looking for a cuddle bug, then Boo is your gal! Boo is a super sweet and loving kitty looking for her furever home. Her favorite past times include relaxing in a nice, comfy bed and getting all the chin scritches she can rope you into giving her. This boo-tiful gal is sure to steal your heart and a corner of your bed. If Boo sounds like the purrr-fect cat for you, then head on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!