I am Kevin who is a gentle soul, patiently waiting for my forever family to find me. I’m a refined, older gentleman who will likely be happiest in a calm home where I can relax and unwind. I’ve done a fair share of adventuring in life and can't wait to settle down for my golden years.

I am Smokey - When I was in Texas, we were told that I was a staff favorite, and we can all see why! I quickly wiggled my way into the hearts of all the staff at CAS, and we are certain that I’m going to find a way to make you fall in love too. I love people of all ages, know a few basic tricks, and am the king of cuddling. I would prefer to be the only pooch in your home, please!

I am Riley who just wants a best friend! I enjoy lounging around, eating treats, and keeping up on the latest episodes of your favorite shows. Do I sound like a match for you? Come spend some time with me! When it comes to other dogs, I can be selective of my pals and get along best with dogs who are the same size or larger than me. I would do best in a home with older kids and no kitty friends. Come meet this easy-going girl today!

I am Durango - Durango may not be much of a lap cat, but he enjoys human company and is otherwise friendly and outgoing. He has gotten less tolerant of the company of other cats in his older age; and may prefer a home without other pets. He is in that stage of his life where he would prefer to be pampered. Come in to meet me today!

I am Dos along with my brother Uno have been on their own most of our lives. However, we are quickly learning to enjoy the company of people. We will need some time to adjust to our new home (and likely a bath sometime in our near future!). If you would like to meet this dynamic duo-- come into the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Fluffy - Just look at me! I am about as cute as they come and would love to be your pal. Like most critters, I enjoy a good snack and exploring my area. If you’ve been looking for a cute and fuzzy companion, meet me today!