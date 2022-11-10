I am Ziggy Stardust, I am so full of energy and sunshine, I just can't stand to not share it. Being alone is super scary for me. I will need a stable home to help me learn to be safe again. I love to play, run, and chase. I am not recommended for a home with cats or other small critters.

I am Calbert a real sweetheart but can be shy so it may take a moment for me to get comfortable with strangers. I am really loyal dog and once I bond with you, I will stay by your side unconditionally. I have done well in playgroup and love to run around. My hobbies include sunbathing and getting all the treats. If I sound like the guy for you, come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me.

I am Valkyrie, a sweet little shy lady that still doesn't quite know where I fall in with the rest of the crowd, it will take me time to acclimate to a life of a loved dog. With the right amount of care and patience I would make a great cuddle buddy. Come see me today and show me some love. I am currently in a Foster Home. If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to schedule an appointment. (307) 632-6655

I am Mister who is a handsome boy that is looking for a calm home that I can call my own. My previous owner stated that I’m not a sharer of attention so a home with no cats and possibly no dogs would suit me just fine. If you are looking for a one and only that will talk the night away, then please visit me today.

I am Crowley. I am a lot of cat with an attitude. I love to play but play rough. I love to stalk things (strings, toys, the light laser, your feet!). And I don’t like to share! Not with dogs, and likely not with cats or kids. I am a big boisterous cat with a loud personality. If you are looking for a cat to take over your home in a big way—I am the cat for you. Come in to meet me today.

I am Fred. I am a semi-social garage cat that is looking for a new place to work. I will do an excellent job at controlling your rodent population, without being a pest. I just ask for food, water, and shelter in return. Come on into the shelter to see if I will work for you!