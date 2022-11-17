Valkyrie - Valkyrie is a sweet little shy lady that still doesn't quite know where she falls in with the rest of the crowd, it will take her time to acclimate to the life of a loved dog. With the right amount of care and patience this little angel would make a great cuddle buddy. Come see Valkyrie today and show this lady some love. I am currently in a Foster Home. If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to schedule an appointment. (307) 632-6655

Diesel - Everyone meet Diesel! This tank of a dog is super loving and sweet. He loves treats and getting pets. Though he enjoys being around other dogs, he can be selective and will need time to sniff them out to see if they're worthy of being in his pack. He does great with cats and adults. Diesel is really strong so an owner who can handle him when he is excited would be ideal. He has tons of energy so he will benefit from lots of walks and enrichment. So, if you need something to fuel you, head on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet Diesel!

Doris - Hello everyone, my name is Doris! I am a super affectionate and sweet girl. I love being outside, hugs and getting all the love I can get! I get along with other dogs and have done well in playgroup. I can be shy at first but warm up quick, especially with the help of food. (no one ever says no to treats!) I am looking for my forever home so if I sound like a good fit for you, come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet me.

Cooper - Cooper is a stylish older gent that is looking for a calm and quiet home to live in. His previous living quarters were occupied with children and dogs, and he realized for his sophisticated self that it was way too hectic for him. So, if you are looking for a cool and calm kitty to spend some quiet quality time with then please come visit Cooper today.

Chico - Chico is a handsome young kitty with so many stories to tell! He loves to talk, explore, and get pets. During one of his explorations, he suffered an injury to his right hip that was never treated. As a result, Chico is now scheduled for surgery to help salvage this joint so he can go back to exploring with less pain. This surgery is scheduled for November 21, 2022 and will be included in his adoption fee! If you are up for helping Chico recover from his surgery, and give in a loving home afterward, please come in to meet him!

Iron - Iron was a strong little piglet that came to the shelter with his family looking for adventure. He was always there to protect the females of his group with his strong will. If you are looking for a cavy to add some spice to your life then meet with Iron today.