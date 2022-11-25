Princess - This Princess is definitely the bell of the ball. While there hasn't been a magical glass slipper or a prince charming in her story yet, we're just sure the best is yet to come. If you're looking for a new friend to be part of your fairytale, come meet Princess and see if it could be true love.

Gucci - Gucci is ready to be your main girl! This loveable pup is super happy to meet everyone she sees! Although, I would be careful with treats, as you won't be able to resist her puppy dog eyes (she loves hot dogs!). If you're ready to pick up this high-quality girl, stop by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today! Gucci would do best in a home with other dogs her size or larger, she is a playful pup that likes to romp pretty rough and tumble, so your strong, rough player-type dogs will be ideal with her.

Diesel - Everyone, meet Diesel! This tank of a dog is super loving and sweet. He loves treats and getting pets. Though he enjoys being around other dogs, he can be selective and will need time to sniff them out to see if they're worthy of being in his pack. He does great with cats and adults. Diesel is really strong so an owner who can handle him when he is excited would be ideal. He has tons of energy so he will benefit from lots of walks and enrichment. If you need something to fuel you, head on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet Diesel!

Fang - Fang is the cutest, most adorable kitty ever! Don’t let the teeth fool you, this little fluff ball is super playful and loves to love. Come on into the shelter to meet this handsome, adventurous senior today!

Chico - Chico is a handsome young kitty with so many stories to tell! He loves to talk, explore, and get pets. During one of his explorations, he suffered an injury to his right hip that was never treated. As a result, Chico was scheduled for surgery to help salvage this joint so he could go back to exploring with less pain. This surgery is scheduled for November 21, 2022, and will be included in his adoption fee! If you are up for helping Chico recover from his surgery, and give in a loving home afterward, please come in to meet him!

Hemingway - This fine gentleman is eager to tell you all about his adventures. He does not hide his feelings about other cats and would prefer to be the only one in his future forever home. If he sounds like the perfect companion for you, come by the shelter to meet him today!

Momo - Have you ever seen a fluffy, white cotton ball jump? No? Well, today is your lucky day! To be fair, I just need a good brush to maintain this beautiful, luscious mane. I tend to be a little scared when I am picked up, but you can pet me all you like! Come and see me at the shelter, just a hop, and a tail wiggle away.