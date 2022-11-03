I am Ziggy Stardust, I am so full of energy and sunshine, I just can't stand to not share it. Being alone is super scary for me. I will need a stable home to help me learn to be safe again. I love to play, run, and chase. I am not recommended for a home with cats or other small critters.

I am Calbert a real sweetheart but can be shy so it may take a moment for me to get comfortable with strangers. I am really loyal dog and once I bond with you, I will stay by your side unconditionally. I have done well in playgroup and love to run around. My hobbies include sunbathing and getting all the treats. If I sound like the guy for you, come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me.

I am Valkyrie, a sweet little shy lady that still doesn't quite know where I fall in with the rest of the crowd, it will take me time to acclimate to a life of a loved dog. With the right amount of care and patience I would make a great cuddle buddy. Come see me today and show me some love. I am currently in a Foster Home. If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to schedule an appointment. (307) 632-6655

I'm Adele a sweet senior kitty who doesn't understand how I ended up homeless. I'm also blind (maybe that has something to do with it). I can be a bit set in my ways - but at my age that's expected right? I'm hoping I will have the chance to spend my golden years in a nice, warm, loving new home.

I am Gentoo - You have never met a little man like me with so much life stuffed in my handsome body! I am always down to play, eat, snuggle, whatever the day has in store! I am ready to take over your home today.

I am Alice - Ever thought of going down the rabbit hole or through the looking glass to Wonderland? Then look no further as I will lead you through all kinds of adventures. I may not be the best for tea parties (I'll eat all your lemon-grass cakes) but I will definitely put the Cheshire cat smile on your face. Come visit with me (the real Alice) today.