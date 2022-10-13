I am I am French Fry big ol' love bug ready and rearing to meet up with my forever family! I has a lot to offer and would love some 1 on 1 time to help make me the best boy I can be! If I look like I'd be your preferred side dish, please submit an adoption questionnaire at Cheyenneanimalshelter.org, or come in and ask to meet me today!

I am Mac, affectionately known as Macaroni & Cheese, I am a smart, goofy, playful guy. I already knows how to sit, offer eye contact and walk in a heel position, but am always eager to learn more! I’m a dog with a high drive and needs a family who can off the same. I can't wait to smother you with love and show off my skills. Come in and meet me today.

I am Barry who is a very handsome and distinguished dog with a fantastic personality or so I think. When I am calm and collected, I can be a well-behaved and quiet man. But when I’m ready to play, I will open up and show my younger more energetic side! If you are interested in meeting with me, please visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Tonka who is a chatty, happy cat, you should come visit with me –I have LOTS to say! I’m a handsome boy would love to find a family that enjoys playing but also knows how to settle down for a good snuggle session. Come meet me today!

I am Matty Joe who is ready for a new home. I can be a bit shy at first and will need a good diet to help me shed some extra weight. I am a quiet cat that mostly keeps to myself. I have lived with dogs before but may take a while to make new friends. I have never lived with other cats. Help me find a place that's just for me-- come in to visit me today!

I am Cloud who came in with my pal, Rain, who aspires to be a barber. I requested the "Dwayne Johnson" cut. How do you think Rain did? We think he did pretty darn good! Come in and meet them today.