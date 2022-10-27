I am Sasha - Have you been looking for an enthusiastic, motivating companion for all of your outdoor adventures? If so, I’m the girl for you! I have energy to burn and is very athletic. I would thrive in a home with someone who wants to take me places and engage with me both mentally and physically. I am ball obsessed and might make an excellent flyball player! I get along with people of all ages and other dogs but can be picky about my cat friends.

I am Simon and "Simon says you need a new best friend. I am an old man with a young soul. Don't let my age fool you, I am still a rambunctious dog with a heart full of love and body full of joy. I enjoy playing ball with my handlers and relaxing in their company as much as I can. I really love walks and all the hot dogs you can give. I can tolerate other dog friends, but there is a limit to this old body of mine." If you would like to give me a chance, come meet me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!

I am Tonka - If you love a chatty, happy cat, you should come visit with me –I have LOTS to say! I would love to find a family that enjoys playing but also knows how to settle down for a good snuggle session. Come meet me today!

I am Matty Joe who is ready for a new home. I can be a bit shy at first and will need a good diet to help me shed some extra weight. I am a quiet cat that mostly keeps to myself. I have lived with dogs before but may take a while to make new friends. I have never lived with other cats. Help me find a place that's just for me-- come in to visit me today!

I am Alice - Ever thought of going down the rabbit hole or through the looking glass to Wonderland? Then look no further as I will lead you through all kinds of adventures. I may not be the best for tea parties (I'll eat all your lemon-grass cakes) but I will definitely put the Cheshire cat smile on your face. Come visit with me (the real Alice) today.