I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Barry who is a very handsome and distinguished dog with a fantastic personality or so I think. When I am calm and collected, I can be a well-behaved and quiet man. But when I’m ready to play, I will open up and show my younger more energetic side! If you are interested in meeting with me, please visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Sarafina an angel of highest order. I enjoy playtime and treats, belly rubs and head scritches. And treats, more treats, please. All of the treats! Don't be disturbed too badly by my kennel borking, I just want your attention. I will bring light to your life - just stop in to see!

I am Viola, just like the flower I am cheerful, hardy, great for bridging the seasons. When I came to the shelter, I was a bit wilted and in need of some care, but I have a strong will and began blossoming again into a beautiful flower. If you need a sweet, loving, snuggling partner (for the cooler weather to come) I could be the one for you. Come meet me today. You'll be glad you did!

I am Matty Joe who is ready for a new home. I can be a bit shy at first and will need a good diet to help me shed some extra weight. I am a quiet cat that mostly keeps to myself. I have lived with dogs before but may take a while to make new friends. I have never lived with other cats. Help me find a place that's just for me-- come in to visit me today!

I am Cloud who came in with my pal, Rain, who aspires to be a barber. I requested the "Dwayne Johnson" cut. How do you think Rain did? We think he did pretty darn good! Come in and meet them today.