I am Paisley an outgoing and sweet girl who loves meeting new friends both the two and four-legged kind. I’m ready to fit right in with a forever home and family. If you'd like to have me join your loving family, please submit an adoption questionnaire at Cheyenneanimalshelter.org, or come in and ask to meet me today!

I am Pugsley an older gentleman looking for a home where I can relax and just be a good boy. Having been around the block a few times, I can be selective of the four-legged company I keep and might just prefer to be the only dog in your home. I am sweet and loving dog just looking for my forever home. If you're interested come in and see me today!

I am Bear a great dog who loves everyone I meet. I’m not very high energy but still love my walks! If you'd like to have me join your loving family, please submit an adoption questionnaire at Cheyenneanimalshelter.org, or come in and ask to meet me today!

I am Lexi. In my previous home I lived with dogs, cats, and small children. I'm an all-around good cat that loves loves loves attention and craves affection. I would love to go to a home with someone that will appreciate my strong need for pets.

I am Pancake andif breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, you should come meet me! I go well with just about everything and am always up for a post-brunch snooze. Come meet me today –you’re sure to fall in love!

I am Lilo who is looking to catch some rays and live in the sun. I’m a solitary fellow that would love to find my ohana with you more than my fellow bunnies. If you have room in your heart (and home) for some mischief, then visit me today.