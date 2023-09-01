I am Tom Jones - Tom Jones is a 5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog who's ready for an adventure. This guy is down for anything; long walks, hikes, car rides through the mountains, you name it! Despite being a bit timid at first, Tom Jones warms up quickly and is no stranger to cuddles and kisses. Tom Jones has lived with cats before, but he was a tad bit too interested in them, so we recommend he joins a home without any. However, Tom would love to have a doggy best friend in the home! Ready to give Tom Jones the adventure of a lifetime? Swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Riddick! Riddick is a charming 2-year-old Alaskan Malamute/Border Collie mix with a whole lotta love and energy to share. This cutie has a smile like no other and is sure to steal your heart. Riddick loves to play fetch but enjoys cuddle time more than anything. This big guy is a little nervous around loud noises and quick movements, so we recommend he lives with older kids above the age of 5. However, Riddick does great with cats! Looking for a barking good companion? Visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this handsome boy today!

I am Prince - Prince is a handsome 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier that is ready for love. This sweet boy has had some rough years and is currently recovering from skin and ear infections, likely due to some untreated allergies. Despite his medical considerations, Prince does a great job at taking his medicine. Plus, once he warms up to someone, Prince is nothing but kisses and cuddles! He would also love to have a partner in crime and would do great with a dog sibling. Ready to give Prince his own kingdom to rule? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Habanero - Habanero is a bit of a spicy lady, and while she may not immediately seek out cuddles or lap time, this cutie can offer a different kind of companionship that requires a patient and understanding heart. If you’re looking for a kitten to work with that will unravel his love in his own time, come meet Habanero at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Candy Corn - Candy Corn is as sweet as her name! This 6-month-old little lady is a playful kitten looking for a new home to store all of her

love and joy. Swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and she’ll be sure to share all her cuddles!

I am Dawn - Dawn is a 4-month-old kitten looking for someone to help her start her new life. While she may have some typical crazy kitten nights, Dawn is sure to steal your heart with her sweetness. Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Dawn today!