I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Dixie, one of the sweetest pups you have ever seen. I do take a minute to sniff you out and figure out who you are. But once I get past my shy period, I am super sweet and loving. I will show you my energetic and playful side once I get more comfortable. If you are interested in meeting me. Please visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Butch Gibbs a handsome distinguished man am I or just call me Gibbs if you will. I’m a very shy yet affectionate doggo but can be wary and uncomfortable with some forms of body handling. I prefer love on my own terms and does get very excited when his handlers oblige. When I am calm and collected, I can be a well-behaved and quiet man. But when I am ready to play, I will open up and show my younger more energetic side! If you are interested in meeting with me, please come visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Pancake and if breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, you should come meet me! I go well with just about everything and am always up for a post-brunch snooze. Come meet me today –you’re sure to fall in love!

I am Merlina who is a cute, bashful, and sweet kitten. I love cuddles and will purr myself to sleep in your arms. I love to play with all kinds of toys but maintains a mellow energy level. I love to tell you about my day with sweet meows every time you walk into a room. I would be a great companion for someone looking for a friendly, adorable, and mild kitty.

I am Peach, who is adorable and would make a great companion! I enjoy snacking, exploring, and getting little pets on my fuzzy nose. Come meet me today!