I am Prince - Prince is a handsome 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier that is ready for love. This sweet boy has had some rough years and is currently recovering from skin and ear infections, likely due to some untreated allergies. Despite his medical considerations, Prince does a great job at taking his medicine. Plus, once he warms up to someone, Prince is nothing but kisses and cuddles! He would also love to have a partner in crime and would do great with a dog sibling. Ready to give Prince his own kingdom to rule? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Sam Elliot - Sam Elliot is looking for a home on the range! This 2-year-old Akbash/Anatolian Shepherd mix has the legs and energy to walk for days, so ready your running shoes! With a smile as big as Sam’s, you know you’ll be waking up to a brighter day thanks to this sweet boy. Looking for the paw-fect adventure/cuddle buddy? Swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Sam Elliot today!

I am Clank - Clank may be a bit shy when you first meet him, but with just the right amount of hot dogs, you’ll find the way to his heart! Clank is a 2-year-old mixed breed boy with a smile brighter than the sun. This cutie loves to play outside, but certainly loves hot dogs more. Clank is a bit unsure about other dogs and cats, so slow introductions will keep him comfortable. Head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Clank today!

I am Kai - Kai can be a little shy when it comes to new humans and furry friends, but he is as ready as ever to open up to someone special! This 12-year-old ball of fluff may look grumpy, but that’s just his face… When he’s comfortable, Kai is nothing but cuddles and kisses. If you’re looking for a new buddy to bring out of his shell, swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Kai today!

I am Jan - If you’re in need of tons of cuddles and biscuits, Jan is your girl! Jan is a 1-year-old shorthair gal who is as sweet and affectionate as can be. Despite not being fond of other felines, Jan is a delightful cat. This sweet lady loves humans and is sure to be a purrrrfect addition to a family’s home. If you’re looking for a fluffy ball of love, head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Jan today!

I am Mischa - Mischa is a gorgeous, gorgeous gal looking for a new family! This 1-year-old colorful cat is quite a charmer and an even better cuddler. Plus, if you’re in need of a good conversation, Mischa is ready to meow your ear off. Visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet this sweet girl today!