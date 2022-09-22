I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Dixie, one of the sweetest pups you have ever seen. I do take a minute to sniff you out and figure out who you are. But once I get past my shy period, I am super sweet and loving. I will show you my energetic and playful side once I get more comfortable. If you are interested in meeting me. Please visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Butch Gibbs a handsome distinguished man am I or just call me Gibbs if you will. I’m a very shy yet affectionate doggo but can be wary and uncomfortable with some forms of body handling. I prefer love on my own terms and does get very excited when his handlers oblige. When I am calm and collected, I can be a well-behaved and quiet man. But when I am ready to play, I will open up and show my younger more energetic side! If you are interested in meeting with me, please come visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Myla, if you're looking for a sweet and affectionate kitty with a side of sassy, I'm your girl. If my purrsonality doesn't melt your heart, you'll love my adorable stubby legs and very boop-able nose! Independence is my middle name and sometimes, I just want to do my own thing and explore. I'm interested in meeting you and talking about if I would be a good fit for your family. I'm also up for being an indoor/outdoor kitty! Can't wait to meet you!

I am Acer (aka Winchester or Winnie) a cat of many names. I greatly enjoy the company of men but can take a bit to warm up to women. I will tolerate other cats but would prefer a home all my own if possible! I am very scared of dogs. I’m just a boy that loves cuddles and pets from my favorite people. Come in today to see if you can become one of them!

I am Lucy who is a playful and fun-loving kitten that enjoys playing with toys and spending time with my sibling Fish. I have previously lived in a home with a dog, but you may have to ask me how I felt about that. I’m a big fan of head scratches as evident by my cute faces.