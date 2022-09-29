I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Dixie, one of the sweetest pups you have ever seen. I do take a minute to sniff you out and figure out who you are. But once I get past my shy period, I am super sweet and loving. I will show you my energetic and playful side once I get more comfortable. If you are interested in meeting me. Please visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Butch Gibbs a handsome distinguished man am I or just call me Gibbs if you will. I’m a very shy yet affectionate doggo but can be wary and uncomfortable with some forms of body handling. I prefer love on my own terms and does get very excited when his handlers oblige. When I am calm and collected, I can be a well-behaved and quiet man. But when I am ready to play, I will open up and show my younger more energetic side! If you are interested in meeting with me, please come visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Myla, if you're looking for a sweet and affectionate kitty with a side of sassy, I'm your girl. If my purrsonality doesn't melt your heart, you'll love my adorable stubby legs and very boop-able nose! Independence is my middle name and sometimes, I just want to do my own thing and explore. I'm interested in meeting you and talking about if I would be a good fit for your family. I'm also up for being an indoor/outdoor kitty! Can't wait to meet you!

I am Matty Joe who is ready for a new home. I can be a bit shy at first and will need a good diet to help me shed some extra weight. I am a quiet cat that mostly keeps to myself. I have lived with dogs before but may take a while to make new friends. I have never lived with other cats. Help me find a place that's just for me-- come in to visit me today!

I am Cloud who came in with my pal, Rain, who aspires to be a barber. I requested the "Dwayne Johnson" cut. How do you think Rain did? We think he did pretty darn good! Come in and meet them today.