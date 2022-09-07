I am Pugsley an older gentleman looking for a home where I can relax and just be a good boy. Having been around the block a few times, I can be selective of the four-legged company I keep and might just prefer to be the only dog in your home. I am sweet and loving dog just looking for my forever home. If you're interested come in and see me today!

I am Care Bear who is a great dog who loves everyone I meet. My pink nose highlights my special character (actually- I am super sensitive to the sun-- and just needs some sunscreen before I go outside!). I’m a longer-term resident at the Shelter and while I love everyone here and they love me its time I sets out on my own! I’m not very high energy but still love my walks! If you'd like to have me join your loving family, please come in and ask to meet me today!

I am Jay a handsome guy can be a little slow to warm up to people but once I do, I am ready to give you my all. I sometimes don't get along with other dogs particularly other males, so it’s recommended that I meet up with any furry roommates before I go home. Even though I am a pit picky with the company I keep once I’m in my circle I’m ready to go! If you’d like to meet with me, come on in and see me today! I am currently living in foster care, please call us to set up a time to meet with me!

I am Buddy - Buddy is a sweet pup looking for his fur-ever home. He’s a puppy at heart and loves to run and be goofy all day long. Buddy loves to play fetch, chase his own tail, and take a good snooze or two. He gets along with some dogs but prefers the company of female dogs. This handsome will make an excellent companion and can’t wait to meet you –come visit today!

I am Maxine, I'm a sweet and gentle pup with great energy! I'm a younger dog who needs basic training, but I'm really smart and easy to handle. Lovins and play are the best things in existence to me! I love to sit in laps and get the best cuddles. I give plenty of sweet kisses and I wiggle my entire body when meeting new people. Sometimes I get so excited I can jump 5 feet in the air! I would be great on any adventure and with any family.

I am Butch Gibbs a handsome distinguished man am I or just call me Gibbs if you will. I’m a very shy yet affectionate doggo but can be wary and uncomfortable with some forms of body handling. I prefer love on my own terms and does get very excited when his handlers oblige. When I am calm and collected, I can be a well-behaved and quiet man. But when I am ready to play, I will open up and show my younger more energetic side! If you are interested in meeting with me, please come visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!