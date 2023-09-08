I am Riddick - Meet Riddick, a charming 2-year-old Alaskan Malamute/Border Collie mix with a whole lotta love and energy to share. This cutie has a smile like no other and is sure to steal your heart. Riddick loves to play fetch but enjoys cuddle time more than anything. This big guy is a little nervous around loud noises and quick movements, so we recommend he lives with older kids above the age of 5. However, Riddick does great with cats! Looking for a barking good companion? Visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this handsome boy today!

I am Nala - Nala is a sweet gal looking for the perfect family to strut her fluff with! This 8-year-old Shepherd mix loves all the attention and can’t wait to give hers to someone special. Nala is quite a cuddler and, with a smile like that, you know your world is going to be brighter with this cutie around! Nala isn’t the biggest fan of cats, so we recommend she joins a home without any. If Nala sounds like your new best friend, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

I am Cyrus - Cyrus is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who’s ready to find a family to share all his love with! Not much is known about this handsome boy’s background, however he does seem to prefer his larger doggy friends over smaller dogs and cats. Cyrus has a ton of energy, so having some tennis balls and toys to play with will keep this cutie happy! Ready to give Cyrus the love he deserves? Swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Mystery - Mystery is a recent momma who’s ready to start on a grand new adventure. Now that her litter has left the nest, Mystery is looking for a family that will shower her with love and care. This 3-year-old gal is very curious about the world around her and loves to investigate everything (including where the treat jar is). If Mystery sounds like the perfect partner to sleuth with, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

I am Kai - Kai may look like a grumpy boy, but that’s just his face! This 12-year-old ball of fluff can be a little shy when it comes to meeting new people and furry friends. Once he opens up though, be ready for cuddles, chin scratches, and playtime galore! Swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this grumpy cutie today!

I am Taro - Meet Taro a friendly and affectionate gal who’s looking for the purrrrfect home to join. Taro loves to meow her little heart out and show the world just how beautiful her vocals are. And if you listen, she’ll be sure to thank you with snuggles and cuddles galore! Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and visit this little orange cutie today!