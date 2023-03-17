The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has issued an alert concerning discolored water in parts of Cheyenne. BOPU said that customers living in, or near the downtown, west, and south areas of Cheyenne may experience discolored water due to water main damage that occurred March 16th.
BOPU said that if you experience discolored water, run cold water from a faucet for 20-30 minutes to help clear it.
Avoid using hot water or doing laundry while the cold water is discolored.
BOPU said that despite the discoloration, the water remains safe.