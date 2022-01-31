The Cheyenne Regional Health System has launched a new app that allows employees and guests to use their mobile devices to conveniently access information about Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and its affiliated medical group.

“CRMC Go!” allows visitors and guests to find local medical providers, hospital and clinic locations, health system news and information, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Greenhouse Grill and café menus and the health system’s MyChart patient portal, SmartExam and Virtual ED.

Cheyenne Regional employees can also use the app to access work-related information, including pay history and the employee directory in addition to education and learning resources available through the HealthStream and CME Tracker platforms. Employees and providers can also use the app to place mobile orders for food and beverages from CRMC’s Greenhouse Grill and two cafés. Another feature allows Cheyenne Regional employees to communicate with each other about volunteer opportunities, events and other relevant information through the interactive “what’s happening” page.

For security, the app’s employee function requires a username and password and two-factor authentication.

“We are always looking for ways to improve how we communicate to our staff and the community and to do this quickly and conveniently,” said Hillary Hardy, Cheyenne Regional’s director of marketing and communications. “We believe that ‘CRMC Go!’ is a great way to accomplish this.”

Several Cheyenne Regional departments contributed to the app’s development.

“Including several internal departments in the development phase helped ensure that ‘CRMC Go!’ would meet the needs of employees, providers, patients and guests,” Hardy said. “Our plan is to continue to develop and make updates to the app so that it remains relevant and useful.”

Plans are currently in the works to add health-related podcasts, with that function set to launch this spring.

“CRMC Go!” can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple Store available on most smart devices.