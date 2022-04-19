Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials have announced the following changes to the hospital and health system’s visitor policy.

Please note that all other COVID-19 policies remain in effect to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, employees and medical staff. Our COVID-19 policies are reviewed regularly and are updated as appropriate and in accordance with CMS, CDC and OSHA guidelines and requirements.

UPDATED VISITOR POLICY (Effective April 20, 2022)

Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms. Please do not enter with symptoms unless you are seeking medical care.

During established visiting hours, patients may have an unlimited number of visitors per day, but no more than two visitors or support persons at a time in a patient room.

Children are permitted to visit.

Face coverings are required for everyone. Please bring your own face covering and have it over your mouth and nose before entering our facilities. Please wear your face covering in hallways, clinics, waiting areas and patient rooms. This is important at all times and especially when healthcare personnel are present.

All visitors will be screened for illness upon entering.

Visiting hours: West Campus (214 E. 23rd St.) 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. East Campus (2600 E. 18th St.) Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19, has tested positive for COVID-19 in past 10 days or has any symptoms of COVID-19, including new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms or are sick with any infectious illness, will not be permitted to enter our facilities as a visitor.

While patients with active COVID-19 will NOT be allowed visitors (exceptions apply), patients who are past the transmission phase may have visitors.

Mother/Baby and Pediatrics: Main support person can remain the entire patient stay (24 hours a day). The second visitor is permitted during designated visiting hours (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Cheyenne Regional Medical Group Clinics: Allowed support individual/individuals during appointments.

No visitors are allowed in Behavioral Health Services due to social distancing limitations in this area.

ENTRANCES

West Campus (214 E. 23rd St.): The visitor/patient screening entrance is located on the west side of CRMC’s south parking garage. All other entrances are still closed. You must use the entrance in the south parking garage to enter and exit the building.

CRMC’s Emergency Department (Corner of Warren Ave. and 214 E. 23rd St.): Open for emergency care 24/7. The visitor/patient screening entrance is located inside the entrance at Warren Ave. and 23rd Street.

East Campus (2600 E. 18th St.): The visitor/patient screening entrance is located at the main entrance on the south side of the building. Visitors must continue to use this door to enter and exit the building.