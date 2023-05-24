Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Medical Imaging Department has achieved a three-year accreditation from the American College of Radiology (ACR) for the department’s MRI and ultrasound technology.
To received ACR accreditation, imaging centers must voluntarily undergo a rigorous inspection by independent, board-certified physicians and medical physicists who assess and rate facilities based on their personnel qualifications, equipment and image quality, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.
“ACR accreditation is considered the gold standard for medical imaging programs,” said Casey Robinson, CRMC’s administrator of cardiac and imaging services. “Undergoing the ACR review process helps ensure that our patients are receiving the highest quality radiological care and diagnostic treatment available.”
The ACR is the largest and oldest medical imaging accrediting organization, having accredited more than 38,000 facilities in 10 imaging modalities since 1987.