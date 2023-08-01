Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is the only medical facility in Wyoming and one of only three facilities in the region to offer the highly advanced imaging capabilities of the Siemens Biograph Vision™, a next generation positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scanner that produces medical images with greater accuracy and efficiency and with less radiation exposure than older scanners.

CRMC’s new PET/CT scanner was installed earlier this summer and is now available for patients.

“This new system enables Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to obtain images with the highest level of precision and detail,” said Casey Robinson, CRMC’s cardiac and imaging services administrator. “Higher imaging resolution can significantly improve disease detection.”

The scanner is equipped with technology that ensures only the desired area is scanned. This efficiency reduces the duration of the scan, provides greater patient comfort and decreases unnecessary exposure to CT radiation.

Another benefit is that the new scanner offers significantly more space for patients. This extra space can reduce patient anxiety and allows for easier patient positioning.

The Biograph Vision also personalizes each test to the patient’s specific body type. The system is especially beneficial for patients with an elevated body mass index and dense chest tissue.

Other enhancements have been made to the PET/CT suite’s lighting and sound system to provide a comfortable, relaxing environment for patients.

“We updated our PET/CT scanner to ensure we are providing our patients with the most advanced technology currently on the market,” Robinson said. “We are extremely pleased to be able to offer this new PET/CT system and the exceptional imaging outcomes it will provide to our community and region.”