American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure Gold Plus Award for proven dedication to ensuring all heart failure patients have access to best practices and life-saving care

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, meaning reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home.

CRMC also received recognition on the American Heart Association’s Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll for meeting specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination, and enhances patient education.

Additionally, CRMC received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll™ award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.

About 6 million U.S. adults are living with heart failure, a number that is expected to increase to more than 8 million by 2030. Despite the name, heart failure doesn’t mean that the heart has stopped working; it means the heart is having a hard time pumping blood and oxygen throughout the body. While there’s no cure for heart failure, patients can live a quality life by working with their healthcare team to create and stick with a plan that may include medication, symptom monitoring and lifestyle changes.

The Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. The program aims to increasing healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

“CRMC is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients with heart failure,” said Abdelhadi Rifai, MD, a Cheyenne Regional Medical Group Heart and Vascular Institute cardiologist and medical director of the heart failure program. "Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for heart failure patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their heart failure at home.