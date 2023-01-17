Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's Heart and Vascular Services and the CRMC Foundation will host their 14th annual “Wake Up to Heart Health” event on Feb. 4, 9-1 p.m., at the Blue Community Events Center, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. The focus of this year’s event is to “Eat Well. Move More. Live Longer.”

“Heart disease has been the leading cause of death for men and women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States for many years,” said Dr. Vipul Madhwani, a CRMC cardiologist who will be speaking at the event.

Dr. Madhwani will discuss the importance of preventing heart disease through knowing and reducing individual risk factors and making healthy lifestyle choices. He will also talk about the increased cardiac risk associated with having COVID-19.

A session on good nutrition and eating well, including a virtual grocery story tour and how to read food labels, will be taught by CRMC clinical dietitians. Additional information will be provided on how to access care, where to find resources focused on heart health and how to perform hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation while waiting for emergency responders to arrive. A former heart patient will share about his heart attack, treatment and recovery and the importance of calling 911 during a medical emergency. A question-and-answer session with a panel of CRMC cardiology experts will be held at the end of the event.

“People can take significant steps toward improving their heart health if they will commit to making small changes in their daily habits,” Dr. Madhwani said. “Even making two or three changes in the diet and activity level over a period of several months can often result in significant improvement to heart health, and we will share how that can be done.”

A light continental breakfast and heart-healthy lunch will be provided. Each attendee will also receive a shopping bag with giveaways focused on eating well, reducing heart attack risks and knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

There is a $25 fee to register. A portion of the proceeds will be used to buy an automated external defibrillator (AED) to be placed in the community. The AED will be purchased in partnership with the local Mended Hearts chapter.

“Heart disease is responsible for about one in every five deaths in the United States,” Dr. Madhwani said. “We want to be sure our community members know what they can do to lower their risks and live longer and healthier lives.”

Registration is taking place online at cheyenneregional.org/wakeup or by calling (307) 633-7667 or emailing Melanie.Lenhardt@crmcwy.org. The deadline to register is January 31.