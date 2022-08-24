Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
Please be aware of the changes made to our Visitor Policy regarding the Mother-Baby Unit.
 
This policy has been updated as of August 19, 2022.
 
Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms. Please do not enter with symptoms unless you are seeking medical care.
 
- During established visiting hours, patients may have an unlimited number of visitors per day, but no more than 2 visitors or support persons at a time in a patient room.
 
- Children are permitted to visit.
 
- Face coverings are required for everyone.
 
- Please bring your own face covering and have it over your mouth and nose before entering our facilities.
 
- Please wear your face covering in hallways, clinics, waiting areas and patient rooms. This is important at all times and especially when healthcare personnel are present.
 
Visiting hours:
 
-West campus (214 E. 23rd St.) 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-East campus (2600 E. 18th St.) Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
 
-Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19 in past 10 days or has any symptoms of COVID-19 including new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms or are sick with any infectious illness, will not be permitted to be a visitor.
 
- While patients with active COVID-19 will NOT be allowed visitors (exceptions apply), patients who are past the transmission phase may have visitors.
 
- Mother/Baby and Pediatrics: Main support person can remain the entire patient stay (24 hours a day). The second visitor is permitted during designated visiting hours (7 a.m. – 9 p.m.). Siblings are not allowed in Labor and delivery or the NICU.
 
-In addition to the support person for Labor & Delivery, patients who are giving birth can also have a doula or other professional labor assistant present during the delivery. A second visitor may remain with the patient through delivery. Within 2 hours of birth, the doula and/or professional labor assistant, as well as the second visitor, will need to leave.
 
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Group Clinics: Allowed support individual/individuals during appointments.
 
- No visitors are allowed in Behavioral Health Services due to social distancing limitations in this area.
 
 
 

Tags