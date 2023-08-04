The Cheyenne Regional Medical Group Heart and Vascular Institute recently used minimally invasive technology to create an endovascular fistula - the first procedure of its kind in Wyoming.
Elias Kfoury, MD performed the surgery. He and his team were assisted by the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Interventional Radiology team.
An endovascular fistula is a permanent connection between an artery and a vein in a patient’s arm and is expected to be a preferred option over traditional surgery and hospitalization for many kidney patients who need hemodialysis.
The procedure, known as the Ellipsys®️ Vascular Access System, uses a small needle puncture and catheter with ultrasound guidance to create the fistula. There is no need for incisions or stitches! The procedure can be performed in an outpatient setting in as little as 30 minutes, minimizes recovery time for patients and requires no stitches.