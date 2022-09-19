Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Center is hosting an open house on September 26, 4-6:30 p.m., for the community to learn more about its new VitalBeam linear accelerator, its radiation oncology program and its supportive services for patients undergoing cancer treatment. The open house will begin in the first-floor lobby of the hospital’s Cancer Center, located at 310 East 24th St.

The VitalBeam was installed over the summer and has been in use since August 31. It is the second linear accelerator in use at the Cancer Center.

The new linear accelerator has several advancements, including an extremely narrow field of treatment to help ensure the preservation of surrounding tissue, short delivery times, high-resolution imaging and continuous accuracy checks.

“CRMC’s investment in cutting-edge technology like the VitalBeam allows us to continue providing our patients with exceptional cancer care on par with major academic centers across the country,” said Mark Dziemianowicz, MD, radiation oncologist at CRMC.

Tours of the radiation oncology treatment area and linear accelerator will be provided by Cancer Center staff and Dr. Dziemianowicz, who will also be available for questions. All visitors will be required to wear a face mask, per CRMC policy.

The open house will include light refreshments. No RSVP is required.

For more information about the open house, call the Cancer Center at (307) 633-7823.