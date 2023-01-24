Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) was awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). CT scanning — sometimes called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.

This is a voluntary review process that CRMC participated in to ensure national standards of care are being met to provide better care to patients by making sure radiology staff are well-qualified and equipment meets safety guidelines. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are all assessed.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

"Quality and safety is such a large priority for CRMC Medical Imaging, and ACR Accreditation is the gold standard of providing that assurance to our patients," said Casey Robinson, Cardiac and Imaging Services Manager.

CRMC received this certification for adult and pediatric patients for head/neck, chest, abdomen and cardiac until January 15, 2026 and will receive the same accreditation this year for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medical imaging, positron emission tomography (PET) and ultrasound.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.