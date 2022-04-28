Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will be suspending virtual, or telehealth, visits to its emergency department starting April 29.

Virtual ED visits at CRMC began in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic to determine if a patient’s condition could be managed safely at home or if the patient needed to come to the emergency department to be evaluated in person.

"Understandably, the early days of the pandemic created significant concern and confusion for those seeking healthcare," said Dr. Stephen Pecevich, a CRMC emergency medicine physician. "We wanted those who had reservations about coming to the ED to know that our providers were available via telehealth."

The ED telehealth service is being suspended to so that Dr. Pecevich and his team can work on creating a more streamlined emergency telehealth experience for patients.

“The goal is to improve the model and process for our patients,” Dr. Pecevich said.

CRMC’s ED continues to be open seven days a week, 24 hours a day for anyone needing emergency care.