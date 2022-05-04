Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is hosting its fifth annual stroke symposium on May 21, 9 to 11 a.m. This year’s symposium is being held virtually via Zoom.

Titled “Life after Stroke,” the 2022 symposium will focus on the relationship between COVID-19 and strokes, stroke rehabilitation and how someone’s life may be impacted by a stroke and what the person can do to recover and move forward. A video testimonial from a young stroke survivor will also be shown, and participants will be able to ask questions of a panel of experts that will include Dr. Daniel Rivard, medical director of CRMC’s acute rehabilitation unit, and CRMC physical, speech and occupational therapists.

Symposium participants will receive stroke awareness information, a stroke recovery activity book, a reacher/grabber tool and a clear stadium bag.

Also known as a brain attack, a stroke occurs when a blockage stops the flow of blood to the brain or when a blood vessel in or around the brain bursts.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 795,000 Americans suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. On average, a stroke occurs every 40 seconds. Strokes are also a leading cause of serious long-term disability in the United States, costing an estimated $53 billion each year in healthcare services, medications and missed days from work.

Common risk factors for a stroke are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and atrial fibrillation. About one in three U.S. adults has at least one of these conditions or habits, according to the CDC.

It is recommended that people use “BE FAST” to help identify the warning signs of a stroke and take action:

Balance: Sudden loss of balance.

Eyes: Sudden loss of vision or double vision.

Face: Uneven or drooping smile.

Arms: One arm is weak.

Speech: Slurred or jumbled speech.

Time to Call: Call 911 right away.

The $10 registration fee for this year’s symposium will be used to promote stroke awareness in Laramie County.

Registration is available online at cheyenneregional.org/strokesymposium or by calling (307) 996-4705. The deadline to register is May 12.