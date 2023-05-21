The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is naming winners of its annual poster contest, which is part of an overall effort to educate families about potential radon-related health risks.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless and dangerous gas found in many places, including homes. Radon occurs naturally as a radioactive gas released from the element radium; it’s found in rocks, soil and water.

Contest entrants were asked to highlight radon exposure dangers or home testing importance with their posters. This year’s winners include:

3rd-6th Grade Category

1st Place: Cody Carlson, 5th grade, Woodland Park Elementary, Sheridan

Teacher: Erin Hinton

2nd Place: Hailey Hamilton, 5th grade, Woodland Park Elementary, Sheridan

Teacher: Erin Hinton

7th-9th Grade Category

1st Place: Yaquelon Munoz, 9th grade, Newcastle High School

Teacher: Zach Beam

2nd Place: Ayden Iliff, 8th grade, Rawlins Middle School

Teacher: Brenda Morgan

“All homes have radon; however, with higher levels, the risks become a health concern. Radon is recognized as the second leading cause of lung cancer,” said Star Jones, Wyoming Cancer Program manager.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines an elevated level of radon as anything over 4 picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L), and recommends homes with elevated levels be fixed.

“Ongoing exposure to higher, more dangerous radon levels can be reduced with home modifications. Testing is encouraged every two years and we offer free or low-cost test kits to Wyoming residents,” Jones said.

The Wyoming Cancer Program has free or low-cost radon test kits available based on available supplies. To obtain a radon test kit or to view winning poster entries, please visit health.wyo.gov/radon.