Open enrollment for health insurance ends Saturday, Jan. 15
If your new year’s resolution is to search for savings and tighten your personal or family budget, great opportunities await in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Time is limited before the open enrollment period ends on Saturday, Jan. 15, but Enroll Wyoming is working up to the deadline to provide the personalized facts needed to make informed decisions.
Navigators from the grant-funded nonprofit can guide individuals and families through www.healthcare.gov so they can choose the health insurance that best suits their needs. Many consumers have benefitted from the free, one-on-one consultations conducted over the phone, through the internet, or in-person. Navigators are ready to help people understand jargon, double-check financial figures and qualifications, and find health insurance that includes their projected procedures, prescriptions, and physicians.
Getting connected with a Navigator is as simple as calling 211 and asking for a health insurance Navigator.
This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1.25 million with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.