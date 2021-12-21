Just over half of Wyoming’s nursing home residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine and booster, according to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard data, updated late last week.

The booster data is new to the dashboard and suggests, 38.4% of nursing home residents in the US have received a booster. Wyoming’s 50.6% of nursing home residents with a booster, places it 15th in the nation. Vermont leads the nation with 70% of its nursing home residents having received the booster. Arizona claims the nation’s lowest percentage of nursing home residents with a booster at just 17.3%.

Overall, 89.4% of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are considered fully vaccinated, above the national average of 86.6%.

While Wyoming’s percentage of nursing home residents with a COVID-19 vaccine booster is above the national average, just 11.1% of nursing home staff have received a booster, which is under the national average of just 15%.

In the four week period ending Nov. 21, Wyoming had the seventh-highest ratio of nursing home resident deaths per 100 residents at .42. However, that number represented substantial change from the previous four-week period in which Wyoming saw 1.53 resident deaths per 100 residents - second in the nation.

Wyoming’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for nursing home residents over the four-week period ending Nov. 21 also dropped significantly from the previous four weeks with 1.92 cases per 100 being reported, down from 8.49 cases per 100 nursing home residents in late Sept. and early Nov. While case rates declined slightly compared to the same time period last month, in AARP’s dashboard, looking week to week, the number of cases increased each week during the four weeks ending November 21.

Wyoming’s ratio of nursing home staffers per 100 residents with COVID-19 over the last four weeks is 4.15, which places it sixth highest in the nation, but well behind Alaska’s rate of 10.80. Once again that number has fallen from the previous four-week period when staff case ratios sat at 8.6 cases per 100 nursing home residents.

The national average is 1.4 staff cases per 100 residents. Those high Wyoming staff rates have led to 65.7% of Wyoming nursing homes reporting a staff shortage over the last four weeks, much higher than the national average of 30%.

One positive of note is the fact no healthcare facilities in the state are self-reporting a shortage of personal protective equipment.

The AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard analyzes federally reported data in four-week periods going back to June 1, 2020. Using this data, the AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the dashboard to provide snapshots of the virus’ infiltration into nursing homes and impact on nursing home residents and staff, with the goal of identifying specific areas of concern at the national and state levels in a timely manner.

The full Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard is available at www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard, and an AARP story about this month's data is available here. For more information on how coronavirus is impacting nursing homes and AARP's advocacy on this issue, visit www.aarp.org/nursinghomes. Medicare.gov's Care Compare website now offers information about vaccination rates within nursing homes and how they compare to state and national averages.