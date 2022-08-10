Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne.

In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location.

Now, the Ivinson team has expanded with the addition of Nurse Practitioner, Lauren Munsell, DNP.

Lauren will be offering her support to the otolaryngology team in Cheyenne and will be seeing patients for ear, nose and throat concerns.

Prior to joining Ivinson as an otolaryngology provider, Lauren provided acute and family care in Cheyenne.

While pursuing her doctorate of family nursing practice (DNP) at the University of Wyoming, she also served as a registered nurse on Ivinson's labor and delivery unit, medical/surgical unit and the intensive care unit.

Taking on a new role at Ivinson, Lauren specializes in acute and chronic sinus problems, throat and tonsil concerns, allergies and asthma as well as hearing issues.

“Wyoming has been my home for 8 years. My husband and I live in Cheyenne, where we enjoy the community and are happy to put down our roots,” Lauren said. “I am delighted to reunite with Ivinson to serve patients and expand ENT services into Cheyenne and be a part of an incredible team that supports the Wyoming community.”

Lauren is joined by other specialty providers at Ivinson that will begin serving the Cheyenne community.

Ivinson urologist, Dr. Eric Uhlman is now scheduling to see patients in Cheyenne weekly.

To schedule an appointment with Lauren or any other member of our surgical clinic team, call or text 307-755-4540.