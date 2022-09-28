The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing additional monkeypox cases have been identified in Wyoming residents within the last few days.

New cases have been confirmed in a Natrona County adult man and a Campbell County adult man. The cases are not connected and additional risk to local communities is not considered to be significantly increased at this time.

Monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness. Monkeypox is rarely fatal but is unpleasant and painful and can cause serious illness in some people.

Monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact. Steps to help reduce monkeypox risk include:

· Talking with intimate partners about monkeypox symptoms and being aware of any new or unexplained rash or lesions. Anyone who has or recently had monkeypox symptoms or has a new or unexplained rash should not have sex and should see a healthcare provider.

· Consider limiting the number of one-time or anonymous sex partners to reduce likelihood of exposure.

· Condoms may provide some protection against monkeypox, but may not prevent all exposures because the rash can occur in other areas of the body.

WDH recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and for people who may be more likely to get the virus. People eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming include:

· Men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

· Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

· Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year

· Sex workers (of any sex)

Eligible individuals interested in vaccination appointments should contact their public health office. Contact information for county public health offices can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/nursing/phn-co-offices/. Wyoming residents may also call WDH at 307-777-6004 for help finding the closest public health office.

Detailed facts and recommendations, including rash photos, are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

More Wyoming-related information and monkeypox updates can be found at

https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/monkeypox/.